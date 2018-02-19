Myanmar girls’ trafficking racket; 2 Rohingyas flee, many girls sold in Valley

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

VIVEK SHARMA

JAMMU: Interrogation of a Rohingya Muslim, involved in human trafficking racket, has revealed that majority of Myanmarese girls have been sold in the Kashmir Valley. Two Rohingyas, who used to bring girls to Jammu, have managed to flee to Hyderabad while Jammu police is making efforts to nab them.

The accused Rohingya Muslim, Noor Gul Ameen, son of Akbar Ali, resident of Malik Market, Narwal, is in police custody while Mohammad Abbas and Mohammad Ayyub, both have managed to flee to Hyderabad.

FIR under Sections 366 B, 367 of CrPC have been registered at Trikuta Nagar Police Station.

According to sources, the trio was selling girls for the past over two years.

Abbas used to contact the buyers and sell the girls. One of the girls whom police recovered is reported to have informed the investigators that she was brought here for a job. The 17-year old girl was recovered the day she reached Jammu.

During police raid, Noor was arrested while Abbas and Ayyub managed to flee. One of the 20 years old Myanmarese girls is reportedly pregnant. Further investigations into the case revealed the names of the clients, who purchased these Myanmarese girls. Interrogation of Abbas and Ayyub is very vital to get leads in the case, police said.

It has also been learnt that police has credible information about some Rohingya Muslim girls having been married by local youth in Jammu. These marriages also involved exchange of money.

The human trafficking of Rohingya girls is not a new expose as such cases have been reported in many parts of the country. Rohingya youth are finding trafficking an easy way to earn money. The girls brought to Jammu by these three Rogingyas were sold for Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000.

“Rohingyas” belong to the Arakans region of Myanmar bordering Bangladesh. They follow Sunni Islam and the Myanmar Government has declared them as non-nationals thus rendering them stateless. This led to their migration to neighbouring Bangladesh, Thailand and even Pakistan. However, they were not welcomed in these Muslim countries as well. This led to their influx into India through the porous border with Bangladesh. And, they were guided to reach Jammu for their settlement. Almost 1700 Rohingya families, comprising approximately 8500 souls (official figures are 1286 and 5000) live in Rajiv Nagar, Qasim Nagar, Malik Market, Bahu Fort, Karyani Talab, Channi Rama, Vidhata Nagar, Railway Basti, Talab Tillo, Kargil Colony and Bathindi. Many of them have acquired refugee status from UNHCR thus adding to plethora of “refugee” communities in Jammu region. Many families are illegal and not registered with UNHCR. Illegal settlements have mushroomed in areas such as Gol Gujral, Nandini, Seora and Top also. The J&K government has provided them basic amenities including health care and Anganwari schools. Few Madrasas are also being run in Narwal Bala, Bathindi areas. A large number of so-called NGOs also help them. Though majority of them earn livelihood through daily labour and employment in local shops, dhabas, restaurants, car washing stations yet involvement of some of them in petty and heinous crimes like drug peddling and flesh trade is being reported regularly.

The human trafficking racket has alerted the agencies as Myanmarese girls are being sold for the past over two years where police claims to keep track on all movements.