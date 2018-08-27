Myanmar army chief must be prosecuted for ‘genocide’: UN probe

Share Share 0 Share 0

Geneva: United Nations investigators today called for an international probe and prosecution of Myanmar’s army chief and five other top military commanders for genocide against the country’s Rohingya minority.

“Myanmar’s top military generals, including Commander-in-Chief Senior-General Min Aung Hlaing, must be investigated and prosecuted for genocide in the north of Rakhine State, as well as for crimes against humanity and war crimes in Rakhine, Kachin and Shan States,” a UN-backed fact-finding mission said. (PTI)