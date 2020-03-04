My sorrow over missing sparrow

Dear Editor,

Sparrows have become scarce in modern times for a variety of reasons. The common house sparrow the one of the most ubiquitous birds around us and one of the more familiar winged companions of human beings is now disappearing. The decline of the house sparrow is an indicator of the continuous degradation of the environment. It reminds us these little chirpy house sparrows that connected us to nature as a child and left lasting impression which are fast dwindling and now on the brink of extinction. We have today made our living materialistic and artificial.

Thanks to modern living, including cell phones and magnetic waves, the younger generation stands deprived of the pleasant experience. Magnetic waves transmitted by mobile towers are like sharp poisonous arrows piercing through the tender bodies of birds. To save the fast-disappearing sparrow, we need to make an attempt to raise public awareness about the decline of the house sparrow and throw light on the problems faced by the species in its daily fight for survival, but inspire people to take concrete steps. There is an urgent need to understand the status of our commonest bird, the ubiquitous house

sparrow.

Vinod C. Dixit,

Ahmedabad.