MWA delegation meets Advisor Khan

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A delegation of All Jammu and Kashmir Mahasha Welfare Association met Farooq Khan, Advisor to Lt Governor and discussed the problem being faced by community members. The delegation demanded shifting of slaughter house from Dogra Hall Jammu and holiday on Guru Nabha Das Birthday. The delegation comprised of Vijay Kumar, President, Rajinder Kumar, General Secretary, Vinod Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Romy, Sham Lal, Kuldeep and Rishi Kumar.
