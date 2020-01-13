MVM celebrates 103rd birthday of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Maharishi Vidya Mandir (MVM) Jammu celebrated 103rd birthday of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi with great enthusiasm.

In this connection, a seminar on ‘Establishing World Peace through Law & Justice’ was organized in which Kavinder Gupta, former Deputy Chief Minister was the Chief Guest while V.K Attri, Judge High Court J&K (Retd) presided over the function. V.P Sharma, President Brahmin Sabha was the Guest of Honour and Dr Santosh Gupta and Arun Sharma from Bharat Vikas Parishad were the special guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal of MVM Jammu, Reeta Sharma informed that Maharishi ji was the first saint of India who provided us with a simple natural and effortless technique of Transcendental Meditation to attain higher states of consciousness, reaching up to Unity Consciousness -Brahmiya Chetan.

“Daily practice of transcendental meditation regularly twice a day only for 15 to 20 minutes enables the practioner to get established in pure consciousness. Performing from that level of consciousness, he/she gets the full support of nurturing power of the ‘Laws of Nature’,” she said.

Among those who attended the function included Kulbhushan Attri, V.P Gupta, M.L Vaid, M.L Padha, V.K Phoa, Shiv Ram Sharma, Banita Ram Sharma ad Trishla Gupta.