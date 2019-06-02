MVIS organises educational visit to SKUAST Jammu

Share Share 0 Share

JAMMU: MV International School (MVIS) on Saturday organised educational visit for the students of classes 9, 11 and 12 (Medical) to SKUAST Jammu.

The day long educational visit of students was organised by Division of Farming System Research Center, SKUAST Jammu. Dr. Dileep Kachroo, Chief Scientist and Head of the division along with his team members helped students to understand integrated farming.

While briefing the students about the flora of Jammu, he urged them to work on the bio prospecting of plants.

Dr. Kachroo highlighted that agriculture plays a critical role in the economy of a nation.

He informed students about various career opportunities in the field of agriculture not only in India but also at global level.

Educational trips are generally stimulating and enlightening. A field trip can awaken the desire in a child to try new things and pursue previously unconsidered dreams. Students along with their teachers also visited different fields where multiple crops were grown.

Students were exposed to new scientific techniques, approaches and fertilizers used in integrated farming which are pollutants free and organic.