MVIS holds parental orientation programme

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: To give an overview of the new guidelines and rules laid by CBSE for registration of students of class 10th for the session 2019-20 to the parents, MV International School (MVIS) on Saturday organised the Parental Orientation Programme for the students of class 10th.

Principal MVIS, K.L Dogra briefed parents about curriculum, changes, rules and regulations of the CBSE, new examination pattern and made specially in Math in which now students have an option of 2 versions of Mathematics Paper for Class 10-Standard & Basic Level.

He elaborated the spirit of the school and touched upon the concepts and values ingrained in the curriculum.

He underscored the crucial role of parents in a child’s education and threw spotlight on the characteristic features of the programme to make parents acquainted with what their wards would be exposed to in school.