MVIS conducts Transport Awareness Drive

SAMBA: MV International School on Wednesday organised Transport Awareness Drive for the Transport Department of the School.

Rehana Tabassum, ARTO Samba and Surinder Kumar, Motor Vehicle Inspector, Samba conducted a guest lecture for the drivers and conductors of the school.

They apprised the drivers and conductors about the maintenance of safety standards and motivated them to exhibit exemplary behaviour while travelling in buses with the children.

Rehana Tabassum emphasised on the fact that a driver is like a family member and hence, he must ensure safety of children that the parents and school have handed over to them.

Surinder Kumar, MVI, Samba guided them about new rules and regulations. He insisted that the drivers are also the teachers of children and shared the importance of their role in life of children and their families.