MVD Samba recovers Rs 50,000 fine from violators

State Times News SAMBA: Taking serious note of overloading of tippers, a team of Motor Vehicle Department laid a Naka checking in different places of District Samba and seized 2 dumpers which were found violating the norms. A team of Motor vehicle department Samba led by assistant Regional Transport Officer Samba Rehana Tabssum and Inspector Surinder Kumar laid vehicle Naka checking on different places of District Samba. A total of 20 vehicles were checked and fine to the tune of Rs. 50,000 was realised on the spot under various provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act and other rules. Although the team also seized two overloaded dumpers. Various vehicles were imposed fine for offences like not wearing seat belt, without helmet, without pollution under Control Certificates, using mobile phone while driving, overloading in goods vehicles etc.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Rajkummar Rao such a giving co-actor: Fatima
Noah Hawley to direct ‘Star Trek 4’ for Paramount
Mrunal Thakur joins Shahid Kapoor in ‘Jersey’
Aamir Khan posts first look from ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’
Lata’s fan collects 7,600 gramophone records of her songs
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper