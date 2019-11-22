MVD Samba recovers Rs 50,000 fine from violators

State Times News

SAMBA: Taking serious note of overloading of tippers, a team of Motor Vehicle Department laid a Naka checking in different places of District Samba and seized 2 dumpers which were found violating the norms. A team of Motor vehicle department Samba led by assistant Regional Transport Officer Samba Rehana Tabssum and Inspector Surinder Kumar laid vehicle Naka checking on different places of District Samba. A total of 20 vehicles were checked and fine to the tune of Rs. 50,000 was realised on the spot under various provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act and other rules.

Although the team also seized two overloaded dumpers. Various vehicles were imposed fine for offences like not wearing seat belt, without helmet, without pollution under Control Certificates, using mobile phone while driving, overloading in goods vehicles etc.