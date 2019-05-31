MVD organises awareness, medical camp

STATE TIMES NEWS REASI: An awareness camp and free medical camp was organised by Motor Vehicles Department Reasi in association with the district Health Department here at Bus Stand. Additional Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Rajinder Sharma was the Chief Guest at the occasion. Transporters, drivers and conductors were provided free medical check-up and their eyes, blood pressure, blood sugar and general body were tested. All the medical examinations were conducted by expert doctors and paramedical staff of the district health department.
