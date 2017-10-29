MVD comes heavily on traffic offenders

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: The Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) came heavily on the traffic rule violators in which five tractors and five motorcycles were seized and a fine of Rs 10,000 was recovered from other vehicles on Sunday.

The ARTO Poonch Abdul Rahim alongwith his team laid Nakas at Kanuiyan and Deghwar and checked all the vehicles to ensure strict compliance of the traffic rules. The ARTO seized five tractors and five motorcycles which were plying without documents.

The ARTO also Challaned number of other vehicles including two wheelers, three wheelers, buses, matadors, load carriers and private vehicles and recovered a fine of Rs 10,000 for using pressure horns, driving without helmets, overloading and not possessing complete documents.

RTO advised the vehicle operators to strictly follow the traffic rules to ensure their own safety and that of others.