Muzaffarnagar’s lone freedom fighter passes away at 95

Muzaffarnagar: The lone freedom fighter of Muzaffarnagar district, Raghuvir Singh, passed away after brief illness at a Noida hospital, officials said today.

He was 95.

Singh was part of Subhas Chandra Bose’s Azad Hind Fauj, they said.

He died after brief illness at a Noida hospital yesterday, the officials said.

Singh was cremated with full state honours at his native village Barwala yesterday, according to Circle Officer Hariram Yadav.

He was the lone freedom fighter in the district, he said.