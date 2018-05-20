Mustafa asks officers to engage local youth in commercial floriculture

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Minister for Floriculture, Disaster Management, Relief Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, Javaid Mustafa Mir visited Bhour camp garden to review the progress on up-gradation works and facilities available in the park, here on Sunday.

During the visit, the Minister was briefed by the officers regarding ongoing upgradation works in the park. It was informed that the Phase-I of the project is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 999 lakh and by ending March 2018, Rs 370.37 lakh have been spent by the department.

The officers further informed the Minister that works executed under

Phase-I includes chain link fencing, gate plaza, ticket counter, guard room, illumination, inner and outer jogger park, deep drill boring, stone pitching, grouting on an artificial lake and many others have been completed so far.

During the current financial year, the department is going to develop infrastructure for children amusement, open gym, mali huts, sitting benches and dustbins, 25 fountains for an artificial lake and musical fountain for the same besides, two gensets for power backup.

Regarding second phase of the project, it was told that it will be spreading over an area of 193.93 kanals and the preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR) is in progress for the revival of Model Floriculture Centre, established under CSS RKVY which got damaged due to floods in 2010 and 2014.

The Minister exhorted upon the officers that quality of the works shall not be compromised and to work in a coordinated manner to complete the project in a given time frame.

Director Floriculture Jammu, Babila Rakwal, Joint Director Floriculture and other officers of the department accompanied the Minister during the visit.