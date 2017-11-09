MUSS distributes cloths among orphans in Udhampur

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Volunteers of Manav Uthan Sewa Samiti (MUSS) Branch Udhampur distributed warm cloths to elderly people and inmates of Bal Ashram residing in Oldage Home Jagriti Complex Udhampur.

Material was distributed under the supervision of Mahatma Samta Bai ji incharge Maa Rajeshwari Ashram Dhar Road Udhampur.

Besides this, Samiti also distributed study material to needy students of Govt. Middle School Meldi in Udhampur. On the occasion, Rattan Chand Manager of the Oldage Home, members of the Manav Utthan Sewa Samiti and volunteers of Manav Sewa Dal were also present. The programme was a part of education scheme launched by Satpal Ji Maharaj in the entire country. On the occasion of Hans Jayanti, a international level Sadbhavana Sammelan shall be organised on Nov. 10, 11 and 12, 2017 in Ram Lila Ground, Ajmeri Gate New Delhi. Hundred of delegates from J&K State being participated in the Sammelan. Those who present were Rattan Chand, in charge Old age home, Krishan Lal Gupta, Head Master with staff of school.