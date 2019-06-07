Muslims in Sri Lanka, China celebrated Eid under shadow of fear

Share Share 0 Share

DOST KHAN

It is time for Kashmiri terrorists, stone throwers and their sympathizers to realize how adversely their misadventure and violent pursuits could pan out in a secular country like India and harm the interests of entire Muslim population. Sri Lanka and China are glaring examples of drift accumulating over years and manifesting in atrocities being committed upon Muslims for the sins of those within working against civilized human behaviour. When mistrust sets in, it accumulates in hate. That is precisely what actually happens across the globe.

The brutal assassination of a Pulwama woman on the day of festival and sporadic stone throwing incidents after Eid congregations and prayers in the Valley have not gone well with people across the country. Due to such frequent incidents the image of the one peaceful and scenic land has received a huge dent, even among the rationale people across the country.

The saner elements in the Valley should rise and call a spade a spade, lest the situation like China and Sri Lanka engulfs the civilized nations, including India in a span of time.

JIHADIS IN KASHMIR BETTER THINK OVER

In Sri Lanka, fear marked Eid-ul-Fitr yesterday in the wake of the recent Easter Sunday carnage, as worshippers were unable to perform Eid prayers at Colombo’s Galle Face Green, where more than 2,000 Muslims had congregated, as the government enforced a ban on open-air prayers during Eid. Despite international pressure, anti-Muslim riots continued on the auspicious day that killed one man and damaged property and mosques. Muslim ministers resigned early this week in protest at the harassment faced by the community since the bombings. They included Cabinet ministers, their deputies and non-Cabinet ministers. One of them, Rauff Hakeem, said Sri Lanka’s Muslims were observing Eid in “troubled times.”

This festival of Eid was equally troublesome in China, the buddy of Islamic Republic Pakistan, where Muslims and their worship places continue to be under attack from the administration.

According to AFP, Hotan, the corner where Heyitkah Mosque in China’s restive Xinjiang region once hummed with life is now a concrete parking lot where all traces of the tall, domed building have been erased.

While Muslims around the world celebrated the end of Ramadan with prayers and festivities this week, the recent destruction of dozens of mosques in Xinjiang highlights the increasing pressure Uighurs and other ethnic minorities face in the heavily policed region.

Behind the lot in the city of Hotan, the slogan “Educate the people for the party” is emblazoned in red on the wall of a primary school where students must scan their faces upon entering the razor-wired gates.

According to AFP, visual analysis non-profit Earthrise Alliance show that 36 mosques and religious sites have been torn down or had their domes and corner spires removed since 2017. In the mosques that are open, worshippers go through metal detectors while surveillance cameras monitor them inside.

On Wednesday, locals celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr quietly filed into the entrance of state-approved Idkah Mosque – one of the largest in China – as police and officials fenced off the wide square surrounding the building and plainclothes men monitored every person’s actions.

Over the long term, the Chinese government wants to achieve “the secularisation of Chinese society.

The authorities have thrown a high-tech security net across the region, installing cameras, mobile police stations and checkpoints in seemingly every street in response to a spate of deadly attacks blamed on Islamic extremists and separatists in recent years.

An estimated one million Uighurs and other Turkic-speaking ethnic groups are held in a vast network of internment camps.

In recent years, Chinese authorities have ramped up controls on public displays of religion and Islamic traditions in Xinjiang.

AFP reporters did not see any veiled women and few men sporting long beards during a week-long visit to the region. Former internment camp inmates have said they were incarcerated for these outward signs of their religion.

In the satellite images analysed by AFP and Earthrise Alliance, 30 religious sites were completely demolished while six were desecrated, with domes and minarets removed.

AFP reporters visited about half a dozen sites, and found that some mosques had been repurposed into public spaces.

This being the scenario in the neighbourhood, the right thinking people of Kashmir must give a thought to the prospect negative impact of terror on the psyche of the nation.





