Muslim women march against instant talaq bill

Sikar (Rajasthan): Muslim women today took out a silent protest march against the instant triple talaq bill in Rajasthan’s Sikar district.

The women took out the march from Idgah Chowk to the district collectorate, holding placards demanding withdrawal of The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill.

After the protest march, a delegation of Muslim women handed over a representation to additional district collector Jaiprakash Chaudhary, addressed to the President and Prime Minister.

The office bearers of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) have been demanding withdrawal of the bill, alleging that it was a defective bill that would lead to destruction of families and increase the sufferings of the women.

“We reject the bill and appeal to take it back as it is against the Constitution of India, women’s rights and gender justice,” Yasmeen Farooqui, a board member, had said during a similar protest in Jaipur last February. (PTI)