Muslim Rashtriya Manch welcomes Mohammad Faiz

JAMMU: Muslim Rashtriya Manch, J&K unit, on Wednesday welcomed Mohammad Faiz Khan, National Convener of Holy Cow Cell of Muslim Rashtriya Manch who is on a Gau Sewa Sadhbhavana Yatra by walking across India.

Pertinent mention here that Khan has started Gau Sewa Sadhbhavana Yatra on June 24, 2017 from Leh-Ladakh to Kanya Kumari then to Amritsar, covering 25 States. Now after covering distance of 15,000 Km, he arrived at City of Temples Jammu to pay obeisance to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi on January 3. Briefing media persons here, Khan said that only cow dung and urine can cure the chronical disease like cancer. He said the main cause of cancer is urea, fertilizers, pesticides and other chemicals being used in farming sector. He appealed to the Government to start cow sanctuaries like tiger reserves, to protect the cows. The government should purchase cow dung and urine from farmers that will protect the cows as well as cure the fatal diseases of human beings, he added.

Khan said that the Yatra will be concluded on January 3 by paying obeisance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan with a message of peace, brotherhood and oneness among the people of the country.