Muslim occasions declared State holidays, Hindu events restricted

It happens only in J&K

Special Correspondent

JAMMU: What else could be the irony of Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir than the events and occasions they celebrate are mostly restricted holidays while all the Muslim occasions have been declared as State holidays barring few, which are celebrated in respective districts.

As per official holidays calendar, issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Government, the occasions like Holi, Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday (Christians), Parshuram Jayanti, Martyr’s Day of Guru Arjun Dev, Kabir Jayanti and even Raksha Bandhan, are restricted holidays but the festival of Eid, which falls twice a year, is State holiday.

Astonishingly, the Friday falling before Eid, is also a State holiday, which shows decades old mode of suppressing occasions and events of Hindu calendar by declaring them as restricted.

The Jammu based leaders, experts and intelligentsia, who have been of opinion that Jammu always faced discrimination at the hands of Kashmir centric leadership must also fight and press government to convert restricted holidays into State holidays.

The holidays calendar issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Government shows Holi as holiday restricted only in Jammu Province, Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday (Jammu district), Parshuram Jayanti (restricted and in Jammu Province only), Martyr’s Day of Guru Arjun Dev as restricted holiday, Kabir Jayanti (Jammu Province only and restricted), Raksha Bandhan (restricted holiday).

On the contrary, as per the official calendar, the Muslim events declared State holidays are Nauroz, Shab-e-Miraj, Friday following Shab-e-Miraj, Jumat-ul-Vida, Shab-e-Qadr, Eid-ul-Fitr, Urs Shah Farid ud Din Sahib (Kishtwar district only), Urs Shah-i-Hamdan Sahib, Eid-ul-Azha, Ashoora, Urs Sheikh Noor-ud-Din Sahib (Kashmir Province only), Urs Shah Asrar-ud-Din Sahib (Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban districts only), Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, Friday following Eid.

“If Martyrs Day and birth anniversary of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah can be the State holidays why cannot be birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh, who played a role of integrating Jammu and Kashmir with India,” say civil society activists, adding that the Accession Day, when the document of instrument was signed, should also be the State holiday on official calendar.

“These are really the surprising facts and the people of Jammu apart from fighting for their rights, must stand united in getting these restricted holidays announced as State holidays, as most of the occasions and events, are celebrated by the Hindu community with fanfare and have religious importance,” they added.

They also said that July 26, ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’, the day Indian soldiers sacrificed their lives in restoring the dignity and pride of the nation must be announced as ‘national holiday’ by the Centre.

“Declaring ‘national holiday’ on Kargil Vijay Diwas will be real tribute to our heroes, who attained martyrdom for the country and let every Indian celebrate this day with pride by organising mega events, holding programmes, awareness camps and seminars on educating our next generation about the valour of our jawans,” they suggested.