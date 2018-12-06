Mushtaq Ahmad Mushtaq bags Sahitya Akademi award

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Kashmiri writer and broadcaster, Mushtaq Ahmad Mushtaq, has bagged the prestigious Sahitya Akademi award for literature in Kashmiri language.

Sahitya Akademi awards were announced in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Mushtaq was given this year’s award for his collection of short stories titled ‘Aakh’.

‘Aakh’ is a collection of 18 short stories that was chosen from the 13 books in Kashmiri language.

The writer is presently posted as head of the regional news unit at Radio Kashmir Srinagar.

He has served in Doordarshan news unit at Srinagar Kendra for nine years apart from having worked in other media units of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as an Indian Information Service (IIS) officer.

Meanwhile, Governor Satya Pal Malik, Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, Secretary Information, Sarmad Hafeez and Director Information, Tariq Ahmad Zargar have felicitated Mushtaq for being conferred with the prestigious literary award.