Murder of youth in Manjakote due to overdose: Police files chargesheet against five friends

RAJOURI: Jammu and Kashmir police in Rajouri district has completed investigation in a case of murder of a youth and has filed chargesheet against five friends of the murdered youth who overdosed him with drugs.

All the accused have confessed to their crime and have been sent to judicial custody in district jail Rajouri.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri, Yougal Manhas said that incident took place on 29-06-2019 when one Mohammad Mukhtar son of Sher Dil resident of Galuthi Manjakote was hospitalised in district hospital (GMC&H) in serious health condition with initial suspicion that the youth has consumed something poisonous in nature following which his health has deteriorated.

On the same day, he was referred to GMCH Jammu where he died after which inquest proceedings (initial investigation) under CrPC 174 was started at Manjakote police station whereas post mortem examination of the body was conducted at GMC & H Jammu , said SSP.

He further informed that a special investigation team headed by Station House Officer Manjakote, Manzoor Kohli under the supervision of Sub Divisional Police Officer Manjakote, Nisar Khoja was constituted which conducted an in-depth investigation during which it came to fore that victim was a drugs addict.

During investigation, SSP Rajouri said, it also transpired thatsome friends of victim were zeroed in and their activities were closely monitored after which four among them were detained and put to sustained questioning who confessed to their involvement in crime and on their disclosure one more friend was detained.

Senior Superintendent of Police Yougal Manhas said that during investigation it came to fore that these five friends were in close contact with the victim and they conspired to murder the victim on the basis of the enmity developed due to some money transaction issues between them and thus they induced the victim with an drugs overdose resulting deterioration of health of victim who later died.

Later, the inquest proceedings was converted to a criminal case registered as FIR No. 74/2019 under sections 302, 34, 109 RPC and 8/21/27 NDPS Act at Manjakote police station.

We have completed investigation of the case in less than two months of the crime and chargesheet of the case has been filed in court of law with charges of murder stand established against all the five person who happened to be friends of victim, SSP Rajouri further said.

Accused have been identified as Irfan Khan son of Mohammad Rafiq, Ajaz Ahmed son of Abdul Aziz, Raja Arshad Mehmood son of Mohammad Shakoor, Aziz ul Rehman son of Abdul Rehman, all residents of Kalali village of Manjakote and Rohit Sharma son of Romesh Chander Sharma resident of Goladh Mendhar, at present ward 04 Rajouri.