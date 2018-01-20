Murder of minor girl; accused held, probe on, says Govt

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Friday said that the accused, a minor (15 years old), has been arrested in connection with the death of a minor girl in Hiranagar area of district Kathua.

Responding to the concern expressed by the Legislators on the gruesome incident in the Legislative Assembly, Minister for Revenue and Parliamentary Affairs, Abdul Rehman Veeri said that the accused has confessed to the crime.

He said the investigation conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by SDPO Border Chadwal, revealed that the accused kidnapped the minor girl and put her in nearby cowshed at village Rassana, where he attempted to rape her and when she resisted, he killed her by way of strangulation. He said the accused has been arrested and further investigations are on.

Giving details of the case, the minister said that on January 12, 2018, the complainant Mohammad Yousuf, son of Shab Din, resident of Rassana Mohara, Tehsil Hiranagar produced a written application before the police stating therein that his daughter namely Asifa (8 years) had gone for grazing horses in the nearby forest area.

At about 4.00 pm hours, the horses returned to the Dhera but Asifa did not return.

Consequently, the complainant alongwith others started search in the forest and on the next day they again searched the forest areas but Asifa could not be traced.

As per the content of the application, case FIR No: 10/2018 under section 363 RPC was registered and the investigation started.

The minister said that during the course of investigation, police party of Police Station Hiranagar and VDC Badoli visited the spot and search of Rassana forest was conducted alongwith civilians and Bakerwals residing in the area.

He said on 17.01.2017, at about 1030 hours dead body of missing girl Asifa was recovered from the Rassana forest area. Thereafter the police team alongwith SDPO and SHO Hiranagar visited the spot and photography of dead body was conducted through crime photographer, service of FSL team was also utilized. The dead body of deceased was taken into police custody for post-mortem.

Later on, the dead body was shifted to District Hospital Kathua for conducting the post-mortem through board of doctors. After the post-mortem, the dead body was handed over to its legal heirs for last rites.

Investigation of case is in progress to collect more evidence about the commission of offence by the accused, he said.

Earlier, Minister for Works, Naeem Akhtar also made a statement in the Upper House on the issue.