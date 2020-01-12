Murder case solved, two accused arrested



STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Handwara Police on Saturday solved a murder case and arrested two accused.

As per the details, Police Post Chogul received a written information that one person namely Abdul Rashid Hajam of Bonpora Maidan Chogul is missing. Accordingly missing report was registered and search of the aforesaid person was started.

During the course of investigation, the officers investigating the case learnt that two suspects identified as Farooq Ahmad Mirm resident of Lachampora and Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, resident of Zaloora, at present Keegam Kupwara had hatched a conspiracy to kill the aforesaid individual.

Accordingly, case FIR No. 05/2020 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Handwara and investigation was taken up.

Subsequently, both the suspects were taken into custody. When the officers spoke to accused, they learnt about their involvement in the murder case. The dead body of the missing person was also retrieved from Srinagar. Further investigation in the matter is in progress.