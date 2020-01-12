Murder case solved, two accused arrested

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR:
Handwara Police on Saturday solved a murder case and arrested two accused.
As per the details, Police Post
Chogul received a written information that one person namely Abdul Rashid Hajam
of Bonpora Maidan Chogul is missing. Accordingly missing report was registered
and search of the aforesaid person was started.
During the course of investigation,
the officers investigating the case learnt that two suspects identified as
Farooq Ahmad Mirm resident of Lachampora and Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, resident of
Zaloora, at present Keegam Kupwara had hatched a conspiracy to kill the aforesaid
individual.
Accordingly, case FIR No.
05/2020 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station
Handwara and investigation was taken up.
Subsequently, both the suspects
were taken into custody. When the officers spoke to accused, they learnt about
their involvement in the murder case.
The dead body of the missing person was also retrieved from Srinagar.
Further investigation in the matter is in progress.
