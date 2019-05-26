Murder case eyewitness shot dead on highway

Muzaffarnagar: A man who was an eyewitness to the killing of his brother was shot dead by two bike-born miscreants in Shamli district, a police official said Sunday.
Siyanand, 45, was shot dead on the Meerut-Karnal highway when he was returning home from a sugar mill in Shamli city last evening, the official said.
Police suspect old enmity to be the reason behind the killing.
Siyanand was an eyewitness to the killing of his brother Ravinder, who too was shot dead a few months ago. (PTI)
