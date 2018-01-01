Munish starts plantation drive

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Encouraging people towards planting sapling and grow more trees, Vice Chairman JAKFED, Munish Sharma undertook a plantation drive around the surrounding areas of Jammu on Monday.

In a day long plantation drive, the Vice Chairman planted dozens of saplings at Resham Ghar Colony while planting trees he also fixed the poles around the plant and tied closure wire so that saplings do not get affected by the human and animal activities.

While giving slogan of ‘Saansey Ho Rahi Hain Kam Aao Ped Lagaye Hum’, Munish appealed to the residents to plant more and more saplings near their homes and around open spaces of their surrounding areas.

“Every locality at grass root level should come forward to offer full support during the tree plantation drive. This will promote the sense of responsibility towards preserving trees with the intent of increasing the green cover of the beautiful city in them and asked to look after each sapling till it becomes a tree,” he said.

Dr. Mohan Lal Gupta, a prominent resident of the area along with other members planted saplings at designated spots along the road and supported the drive with an aim of increasing the green cover of the colony.