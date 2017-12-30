Munish inaugurates solid waste compost pit

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Vice Chairman JAKFED, Munish Sharma on Saturday inaugurated a compost pit at Resham Ghar to process the households waste by the process of vermi-composting.

Highlighting the importance of waste segregation, Vice Chairman emphasised that solid waste can be used as a valuable resource and is directly linked to Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan system, if managed properly that would also contribute to the Swachh Bharat Programme which makes our surroundings cleaner and greener.

One of the primary aims of the Swachh Bharat Mission is 100 per cent management of municipal solid waste by 2019 in the country, the real change will come in only when residents become aware so people from every locality need to take it seriously and work towards segregation. Sharma stressed that every household needs to think of it as a personal issue as we can’t expect the local body alone to handle the waste.

Mohalla Welfare Committee President G.S Thakur and Jatinder Kour distributed around 100 bins of blue and green colour among each house.

In this connection, an awareness programme on Solid Waste Management was organized by the Resham Ghar Mohalla Welfare Committee under the presidentship of G.S Thakur and Jatinder Kour here at Resham Ghar Colony.

Suneet Singh, Chairman Mohalla Welfare Committee, Amrik Singh, Vice Chairman, Amrik Singh, Vice President, Jatinder Kour Mahila President, Suneeta Thakur, Vice President, Balbir Singh, General Secretary, Poonam, Chief Secretary, Udham Singh, Treasurer/Cashier, Sarika Dogra, Vice Treasurer/ Cashier, Sunil Kumar, Organizer, Papinder Singh, Chief Organizer, Pawan Kumar, Deputy Organizer, Rakesh Kumar, Advisor, Himanshu Chopra, Publicity Secretary, Bharat Bhushan, O.P Sharma, Raghunath, Asha Rani, Sureshta, Krishna Devi and Pinki Devi were also present.