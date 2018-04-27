Munir releases booklet on security equipments

ADGP Security, Muneer Ahmad Khan releasing a booklet at a function in Jammu.
STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Additional Director General of Police Security, J&K, Muneer Ahmad Khan released the booklet titled ‘Operation, Handling and Maintenance of the security equipments’ at a function held here at Security Headquarters, Sidhra.
“The aforesaid booklet will be used by the J&K Police for the detective and preventive security measures,” Khan said while speaking on the occasion. He added that the booklet would be of immense help to the State Security wing of J&K Police in guiding them to make the best and optimum use of the technical equipments for ensuring the effective security.
R.K Chalotra, SSP Staff Officer to ADGP Security, Ashok Kumar, SSP Technical and Anil Kumar SI (Technical) SHQ were also present.
