Municipal Polls: Next round of special summary revision of electoral rolls today

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: According to the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, Shaleen Kabra, the second round of special summary revision of municipal electoral rolls is being organised on August 12 at all the polling station locations of Municipal Corporations, Councils and Committees in the State.
During the second round, Polling Station Location Officer (PSLO) and Assembly BLO shall be present with the draft electoral roll and requisite forms for the facilitation of the electors, he said, here on Saturday.
He said the general public can visit the polling stations and check their particulars in the electoral roll for their satisfaction and apply in the prescribed form for addition, deletion, correction, transposition, if required.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Travis Scott gifts Kylie Jenner Rolls Royce for 21st birthday
Ekta Kapoor and Ayesha Shroff debate nepotism
Very excited about NTR biopic, says Vidya Balan
Ranveer, Kareena, Alia to star in Karan Johar’s next ‘Takht’
Always had to prove myself at every point: John Abraham
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper