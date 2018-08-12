Municipal Polls: Next round of special summary revision of electoral rolls today

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: According to the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, Shaleen Kabra, the second round of special summary revision of municipal electoral rolls is being organised on August 12 at all the polling station locations of Municipal Corporations, Councils and Committees in the State.

During the second round, Polling Station Location Officer (PSLO) and Assembly BLO shall be present with the draft electoral roll and requisite forms for the facilitation of the electors, he said, here on Saturday.

He said the general public can visit the polling stations and check their particulars in the electoral roll for their satisfaction and apply in the prescribed form for addition, deletion, correction, transposition, if required.