Municipal Polls: Draft Electoral Roll published in Bandipora

STATE TIMES NEWS

BANDIPORA: According to Deputy District Election Officer Bandipora, Draft Electoral Roll for ensuing municipal elections have been published for all municipal bodies of the district.

Notices for inviting claims and objections were also issued. Accordingly, any person or political party having any claim or objection with respect to the said rolls can approach respective EROs/ AEROs from August 4 to 13, 2018, during office hours.

EROs for Municipal Committee Bandipora comprise Assistant Commissioner Revenue Bandipora, Sub-Divisional Magistrates Sumbal, Executive Officer MC Bandipora, Executive Officer MC Sumbal and Tehsildar Hajin.