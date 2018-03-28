Municipal employees call on Asiea

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: A delegation of Municipal Employees Union (MEU) led by Mohammad Maqbool Malik met MoS Housing, Aseia Naqash and apprised her about problems being faced by municipal employees. The delegation demanded Department Promotion Committee meeting, setting up of recruitment rules, municipal reorganization and regularization of consolidate employees. The delegation, in a handout issued here, said that the minister assured the employees that their demands will be soon fulfilled.