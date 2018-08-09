Municipal elections in J&K through EVMs

Share Share 0 Share 0

100 p c power metering given go ahead

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The State Administrative Council (SAC), which met here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Governor, N N Vohra approved “The Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporations (Amendment) Bill, 2018” facilitating conduct of forthcoming elections to the Municipal Corporations in the State through EVMs. A provision made in this regard in 2016 had lapsed.

Presently, elections to Municipal Corporations are conducted using ballot papers under the provisions of J&K Municipal Corporation Act, 2000. In order to conduct these elections through EVMs, certain amendments were required to be made in the Act, so as to provide for making rules for use of EVMs in these elections.

With the passing of this amendment, the forthcoming Urban Local Body elections in the state of J&K in September-October, 2018, will be conducted using EVMs.

In a significant decision aimed at reducing AT&C losses in the Power sector and improving metering, the SAC accorded sanction to the engagement of the Rural Electricity Corporation Power Distribution Company Limited (RECPDCL) as PIA on nomination basis for procurement and installation of 9.25 lakh electronic meters in the rural and urban areas of the state, sanctioned under PMDP, DDUGJY and IPDS, at an estimated cost of Rs 282.15 crore, O&M Services for the upkeep and Maintenance of Consumer Metering in rural and urban areas, at an estimated cost of Rs 44.53 crore, managing Meter Reading and Bill Generation in rural and urban areas, at an estimated cost of Rs 61.32 crore and procurement and installation of 2 Lakh Smart Meters in towns / urban areas of the State, at an estimated cost of Rs 126.54 crore.

The SAC also accorded approval to the engagement of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) for execution of Smart Grid Project in J&K at an estimated cost of Rs.140.55 crore. The Smart Grid Project will have attributes like Substation Automation System (SAS), Smart Collection Mechanism (SCM), Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), Outage Management System (OMS), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) System and Peak Load Management (PLM). PGCIL is being entrusted the job of execution of Smart Grid project for 19 towns/industrial areas in the State.

Pertinent to mention is that the proposal was placed before the SAC earlier. The SAC had decided that the proposal be examined by a Committee comprising Advisor incharge PDD and Administrative Secretaries of Finance, Planning and Power Development Departments particularly in regard to providing the contract to the Central PSU(S) and also examining the utilization of existing manpower in meter reading operations.

Following the recommendations of the Committee, the SAC accorded approval to the proposal including the recommendation that the services of existing 341-meter readers shall be utilized for overall supervision of the metering activities to be tendered out by RECPDCL to the Private Agency and that the Power Development Department shall devise a strategy for utilizing their services in a better way.

The State is presently faced with the challenge of reducing high level of AT&C losses, which have been at 60% during the financial year 2016-17. This high percentage of AT&C losses is one of the reasons for continuance of gap between demand and supply.

The reduction of AT&C losses is not only essential for revenue realization but is equally important for providing reliable and quality power to all categories of consumers. The vision of Government is to accomplish 24X7 Power for all by 2019 in a time bound manner which cannot be accomplished unless 100% consumer metering is achieved.

The SAC also approved the transfer of State land measuring 94 Kanals and 10 Marlas situated in village Palam, Tehsil and District Rajouri, to the Tribal Affairs Department, for establishing an Eklavya Model Residential School at Palam Rajouri.

Eklavya Model Residential School is being constructed under a Government of India scheme for providing quality education to the children of the area.

The establishment of this educational institution is expected to enhance the opportunities for education of children of far flung areas with a vision to realize the human resource potential of the area to its fullest with a focus on equity and excellence.

It gave approval to the proposals for use of 18.53 Ha Forest land in various parts of the State for developmental activities in the drinking water, road, transmission and hydro power sectors.

The proposals were recommended by the Forest Advisory Committee (FAC), headed by the Chief Secretary in its 109th meeting held on 19.07.2018.

The proposals include use of 0.023 Ha of forest land for construction of water supply scheme at Dawar Garrison in Bandipora Forest Division by Army.

In the transmission sector, the proposals approved include removal of impediments coming in the alignment of under construction 220 KV Double Circuit Amargarh-Wagoora Transmission lines associated with Kishenganga HEP in Social Forestry Division Pulwama by PGCL and use of 7.2765 Ha of forest land for laying of 132 KVD/C Ramban to Sangaldan Transmission Line in Batote Forest Division by J&K PDD.

In the road sector the proposals approved include removal of impediments coming in the alignment of up-gradation works for 4 Lane Jammu-Akhnoor Section of NH-144A in Jammu Forest Division (316 trees/poles) and Social Forestry Division Jammu (424 trees/poles) by the National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), use of 0.826 Ha. of forest land for construction of road from Dassal Jattan to Dassal Seeran in Rajouri Forest division by PMGSY, use of 2.2825 Ha of forest land for construction of road from LO 43 Keri to Naghoon in Rajouri forest division by PMGSY, use of 0.42 Ha of forest land for construction of road from LO 46 Mudadpur to Thekerian(Ist) in Rajouri Forest Division by PMGSY, use of 0.25 Ha of forest land for construction of road from Salal to Bangteer in Reasi Forest division by PMGSY, use of 0.827 Ha of forest land for construction of road from Kanga-Bhatni-Kothi Jagir (Phase-2nd) in Batote Forest Division by PMGSY, use of 4.15525 Ha of forest land for construction of road from Km 4th Lower Murrah to Hillkaka in Poonch Forest division by PWD (R&B) and use of 0.8025 Ha of forest land for construction of road from Dudroo to Nowgam in Tangmar Forest Division by PMGSY.

In the Hydro Power Sector, the proposals approved by SAC include use of additional 1.094 Ha of forest land for up-gradation of Ichoo Mini Hydel Project (MHP) from 1.60 MW to 5.0 MW in Anantnag Forest Division by Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA) and use of additional 0.58 Ha. of forest land for development of up gradation of Mavar-Ahlan Mini Hydel Project (MHP) from 1.80 MW to 5.0 MW IN Anantnag Forest Division by JAKEDA.