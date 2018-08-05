Municipal Elections 2018: Special Camp Days held across J&K

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: With the publication of draft rolls for municipal poll, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Jammu and Kashmir held the first special camp on Sunday in all polling stations of Municipal Corporations, Councils and Committees across the State to facilitate people to enrolls voters, besides to verify their names on the electoral rolls.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer, Shaleen Kabra massive response was witnessed across the State, where large numbers of people were seen verifying their names by themselves on the voters’ list and filling the appropriate forms.

The CEO said in these special camps, the Municipal Electoral Rolls of the concerned polling stations were displayed and read out publicly, so that people could check their names on the electoral rolls properly and timely.

“If the name of any person entitled to be enrolled was left out for some reason or had been wrongly deleted or there was any mistake in their names or related information, such people can immediately fill applications for taking appropriate steps by the authorities,” CEO Shaleen Kabra said.

Pertinent to mention here that Chief Electoral Officer, J&K initiated the process of special revision of Municipal Electoral Rolls as prescribed in the Rules governing conduct of Municipal Elections. The draft Electoral Rolls for the Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils and Municipal Committees were published on 4th August, 2018. Detailed public notices inviting claims and Objections for revision of these Electoral Rolls, along with the details of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) and Polling Station Level Officers (PSLOs) has been made available on the website of CEO, J&K (www.ceojk.nic.in).

The claims and objections regarding addition, deletion, correction & transposition of entries can be made as per the schedule manually before the election officials as well as electronically by logging on the URL: http://ceojk.nic.in/efiling a new initiative first time introduced by election department Jammu& Kashmir.

The second special camp in all the polling stations will be held on August 12, 2018 (Sunday).

The period of filling claims and objections will be completed on August 13 and the final Publication of Electoral Rolls will be made on September 4, 2018 (Tuesday).