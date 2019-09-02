Municipal Councillor arrested for cheating job aspirant

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A municipal councillor was arrested on Sunday for cheating a youth of Rs 6.20 lakh while promising him a job in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, a Crime Branch official said.

The co-accused in the case, a retired veterinary doctor from State Animal Husbandry Department, is absconding and efforts are on to nab him, he said.

He said councillor Sajjad Ahmad Najar (46), son of Abdul Gafar, resident of near Jamia Masjid Kishtwar, along with Rehmatullah Khora (72), lured Rattan Lal on the pretext of providing a bank job for Rs 6.20 lakh.

Najar, who had won the local bodies elections as an independent candidate from Ward No.6 last year, was arrested, while the doctor reportedly escaped across the Pir Panchal range.

Khora is reportedly hiding somewhere in south Kashmir, taking advantage of the prevailing situation there, the official said.

The official said Najar is a history-sheeter of Police Station, Kishtwar and nine FIRs had been registered against him for crimes related to murder, arms act, impersonation and fraud. His name has also surfaced in instigation of law and order problem in the area in the past. Accused opportunist Sajjad Nazar has also changed political loyalties as and when sensed personal vested interests.

Earlier, he was an activist of National Conference, but later joined People’s Conference.