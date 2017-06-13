Muneer of Nagrota lifts Chamba Dangal title

STATE TIMES NEWs

KATRA: Wrestler Muneer Khan of Nagrota, Jammu lifted 46th Annual Chamba Dangal Title 2017 defeating wrestler Ankit of Rajasthan in the main bout held village Chamba in Tehsil Katra and District Reasi.

The Dangal was organised by Chamba Dangal Committee in collaboration with J and K Indian Style Wrestling Association.

Joint Secretary J&K State Sports Council Shiv Kumar Sharma was the Chief Guest. General Secretary District Reasi Indian Style Wrestling Association Naresh Kumar (Pappu Lakri) presided over the function. AE PWD Katra Bishan Dass Girdwar Katra Avtar Krishan Singh and Sarpanch Rattan Singh were the Guests of Honour.

Winner Muneer was awarded with cash prize of Rs 5,000 while runner-up wrestler Ankit got Rs 3,000. Second main bout was won by Atinder of Rajasthan who defeated Natin of UP, third bout was won by Laikat of Bajrangi Akhara Jammu who defeated Manjeet of Rohtak and fourth bout was won by Varinder of Rohtak who defeated Arif of Manwal.

Other Results: Nishant of Delhi bt Ravinder of Ghaziabad, Chain Singh of Reasi bt Shabu of Manwal, Surjit Singh of Reasi bt Ambica of Ghaziabad, Kulbir of Udhampur bt Madan Singh of Reasi, Sandeep of Delhi bt Chain Singh of Reasi, Ashok Hussian of Jammu bt Raju Ghaziabad, Satish of Rohtak bt Dheerauj Singh of Jungal Gali, Allah Rakha of Amyal bt Sonu of Harayana, Surjit Singh of Reasi beat Vikrant of Rajasthan, Mukesh of Harayana beat Imran of Doda, Ranbir of Rajasthan beat Sunil of Mutal and Farooq of Sundarani beat Vijay Kumar of Ramnagar.