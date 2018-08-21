Multiple rockets hit Afghan capital Kabul, clashes underway: AFP

Kabul: At least nine rockets hit near the diplomatic area in the Afghan capital Kabul today, as officials said fighting had broken out between security forces and militants in the city’s old quarter.
An AFP reporter could see helicopters and smoke above the Eidgah Mosque in Reka Khana district, and a heavy security presence near the Kabul Stadium.
“This morning a group of terrorists took over a building in Reka Khana and fired several rockets towards Kabul,” interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish told AFP. “Two people have been wounded. Security are fighting the terrorists.” (PTI)
