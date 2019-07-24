Multimedia laser show project approved for Nageen Lake

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The Rs 5 crore multimedia laser show project for Nageen Lake was approved today in a meeting held at New Delhi under the Chairmanship of Union Secretary Tourism Yogendra Tripathi.

Principal Secretary Tourism, Navin Choudhary represented the State Government at the meeting.

During the meeting, Union Secretary directed completion of the project within 4-5 months time frame and added that the project upon completion will add to the beauty of the Lake.

On the occasion, the Principal Secretary said that the project will be completed by December 2019 and will become another major tourist attraction in and around the Srinagar city.

The meeting was also attended by Meenakshi Sharma, Joint Secretary Tourism GOI, Chairman ITDC, and other concerned senior officers.