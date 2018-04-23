‘Multi-tasking is an absolute myth …

Share Share 0 Share 0

Amishi Jha , a cognitive neuroscientist and psychologist at the University of Miami, uses neurobehavioural measures to study how the brain pays attention, the mental effects of stress, and ways to optimise attention. At the Mind-Life Dialogue organised by the Dalai Lama Trust in Dharamsala recently, she shared insights from her research with Narayani Ganesh :

We pay so much attention to our body but neglect mental health. How do we correct this imbalance?

One of the challenges is in understanding that the mind is very much like the body, in the sense that it needs daily exercise in order to stay psychologically healthy. What do we do, if we know we have to exercise the mind? Do we learn a new language, play crosswords, do Sudoku or puzzles?

These may be fun but are really not helpful. Those are not going to exercise your mind or help you pay better attention to people or anything else.

Learning how to do something very well does not “build muscle” in the brain, nor does it enable you to deal better with people and situations. Mindfulness meditation programme may be one of the ways in which the mind can be strengthened.

We can train people in mindfulness, to sit quietly for 15 minutes a day, pay attention to their breathing. When your mind wanders, bring it back. This seems to improve the brain’s working memory.

The challenge is that even if we understand that we need to pay attention to our mind, we don’t know how to do it, and that’s what my research is focussed on, to protect against the development of psychological illness, in building the core “muscles” of attention, memory and control mind wandering. The idea is to stop the mind from spiralling into things like depression.

Is mindfulness practice primarily Buddhist?

No, they come from some types of vipassana practices. These topics I study are very much part of it. Sit quietly and pay attention to breathing. Select some sensation and then maintain your attention there and when your mind wanders, return it there.

Mindfulness is a way of making the mind pay attention to our present moment. Being in the here and the now without a story about it. I was shocked the first time I heard a scientist mention the word ‘meditation’. But my own research in the field has given enough positive evidence that it seems like it is worth continuing to study and offer.

(To be continued)