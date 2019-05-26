Multi-level parking project at Bus Stand

Share Share 0 Share

Dear Editor,

The proposed multi-tier-parking-project at General Bus Stand Jammu missed the three-year deadline fixed for its completion in April 2019 but now the work is going on war footing and it is expected that the project will be completed by the mid of June.

Foundation stone of this project was laid in September 2014 by then Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and was slated to be completed in three years. But due to some reasons it is not completed on time due to which there is anger and resentment among the people.

This project is of great importance to decongest the over-crowded roads of Jammu city and will provide relief from parking issues. The parking project proposed to have six levels and would have a capacity for 1300 buses and cars.

With the construction of this multitier parking in the city, it is possible to get rid of the traffic jams in Raghunath Bazar and other adjoining areas.

I am happy that such a big project is under construction as it will provide much relief from the parking problems being face by shoppers and commuters. But I am little disappointed when it missed its deadline. I through your esteemed daily would request the concerned agencies to complete it by next deadline i.e next month so that it can provide relief from parking problems and can also leave a good impression on tourists coming here.

D.P Singh (Raju),

Jammu.