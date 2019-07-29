Mula Ram flays BJP for diluting RTI Act

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Former minister and Senior Congress leader, Mula Ram resented over the act of BJP Government for diluting the RTI Act by bringing amendment in the RTI Amendment Bill, 2019.

Addressing a public meeting here on Sunday at Raipur Domana Constituency, the former minister said the passing of the RTI Amendment Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha despite strong opposition from RTI activists is an attack on the transparency movement by BJP Government.

“The amendment is an attack to democratic right to information and Modi government wants to keep a tab on the Information Commission and kill its freedom. It’s unfortunate for all citizens of the country, who felt empowered by this legislation. By bringing the amendments, the central government has effectively asserted its control over the Information Commission,” Mula Ram rued.

The meeting was organised by District Congress Committee Rural President, Hari Singh Chib in which people of the aforesaid constituency made the Congress leaders aware about their suffering due to non-fulfillment of promised made by the BJP leaders.

The people alleged that they are deprived of basic amenities by the previous BJP Government which has been miserably failed to improve road, water and power infrastructure in the Raipur Domana constituency. Later, Mula Ram accompanied by Hari Singh Chib visited various places of Raipur Domana Constituency to assess the damages being faced by the people due to floods.

Hari Singh Chib appealed to the district administration to assess the losses of people due to floods and pay adequate compensation so that they may not face any discrimination.

Chib said he had a feel of the problems confronted to the people and assessed, on-the-spot, public problems. He lambasted the previous BJP regime for befooling the people of the constituency by making false claims.

Describing people as the best judges for analyzing the progress of development registered on ground, Chib asserted that revolutionary measures taken by Congress during its regime would definitely transform the socio-economic status of the people. He said the people will teach BJP a lesson in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Chib asserted that “only Congress party” is committed to improve the basic amenities of the people by providing them basic amenities.

Among those who were present in the meeting included Kamal Singh, Tarun Vaid, Virender Mehta and Anita Kumari.