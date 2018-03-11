Mukta Theatre Arts presents ‘Hum Sab Ek Hai’

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Mukta Theatre Arts on Saturday presented Nukad play ‘Hum Sab Ek Hai’ under the ongoing celebrations of World Street Theatre Celebrations at Pacca Talab Park Jammu. This Nukad play was written and directed by Vijay Malla.
Among those who acted in the play were Shelly Manhas, Savita, Vidhi Manhas, Raju Mad, Shahid and Vijay Malla.
