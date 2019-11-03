Mukesh, Raj take charge as LIC MDs

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Mukesh Kumar Gupta and Raj Kumar have taken charge as new Managing Directors of LIC here on Saturday.

Prior to taking over the charge, Mukesh was the Executive Director (Personnel) and earlier to that he was Zonal Manager (I/C), Central Zone Bhopal. His key postings included Executive Director (Bancassurance & Alternate Channels), Director (Management Development Centre), Chief (Marketing) and Regional Manager (Marketing), Western Zone Mumbai. He has also held prominent positions such as Senior Divisional Manager of two Important Divisions viz Amritsar and Hyderabad.

Raj Kumar has varied experience and served the Corporation in important positions including Executive Director (International Operations), Chief Executive Officer, LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management Ltd, Zonal Manager (I/C), Central Zone, Bhopal, Executive Director(HRD-OD), Executive Director (Estate & Office Services), Chief (Customer Relationship Management) and Chief (Personnel). He has also held prominent positions such Secretary (Personnel) and Senior Divisional Manager (I/C) of Gorakhpur and Jaipur Divisions.

LIC already has two Managing Directors T C Susheel Kumar and Vipin Anand. With the appointment of Mukesh and Raj Kumar, LIC now has its full quorum of four Managing Directors besides a Chairman.