Mukesh, Abhishek in 3rd round of Snooker

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Mukesh Kapahi, Abhishek Pathania and Ellham Mir won their respective matches to move into the third round of the Senior Snooker event in the ongoing State Billiards and Snooker Championship at Billiards Hall, MA Stadium, here on Friday.

While it was straight frames win for Mukesh and Abhishek while Ellham Mir clinched a close 3-2 tie to sail into the next round.

The Detailed Results: Round II: Mukesh Kapahi bt Ansh Sharma 3-0 (70-31, 62-51, 88-08); Abhishek Pathania bt Jasmine Singh 3-0 (51-49, 68-33, 51-14); Ellham Mir bt Rohit Chib 3-2 (48-64, 60-10, 49-62, 63-42, 52-30). Round I: Adnan Lone bt Aman Sharma 3-1 (18-61, 55-80, 72-42, 74-51); Amandeep Singh bt Gaurav Mehra 3-1 (53-09, 31-60, 48-46, 50-30); Ishan Choudhary bt Ragun Choudhary 3-2 (23-47, 65-27, 77-69, 38-66, 62-36); Younis Kuchey bt Money Choudhary 3-1 (64-18, 83-90, 47-30, 64-30); Adnan Lone bt A Shafiq 3-0 (66-35, 59-41, 62-17); Vishal Abrol bt Saby 3-0 (57-44, 59-28, 49-41); Umar Himayoon bt Manav Pathania 3-0 (56-43, 63-52, 73-33).