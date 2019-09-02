Mukesh, Abhishake run from Amritsar to Jammu to spread awareness about fitness, drug abuse

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Pained at growing menace of drug abuse amongst the youth of Punjab and J&K, two young runners of Jammu Runners Group, Jammu namely Mukesh Kumar and Abhishake Gupta took upon themselves to run a distance of more than 200 km from Amritsar to Jammu from August 31 to September 1, 2019 to spread awareness about general fitness and drug abuse amongst youth.

Both Mukesh and Abhishake are young but experienced runners who have participated in many long distance running events e.g. Half Marathons, Full Marathons and Ultra runs including trail and stadium runs.

They started their run on August 31 at 4:00 AM from Golden Temple, Amritsar after paying obeisance at Golden Temple and seeking blessings for accomplishment of the noble but daunting task.

They were soon joined by the runners of Amritsar Roar Runners, Amritsar who accompanied them upto the outskirts of the Holy City.

Both Mukesh and Abhishake also unveiled the group T-shirt of Amritsar Roar Runners before leaving Amritsar.

Both of them braved hot and humid conditions during their run and covered around 89 km on first day. During their run, they were greeted and cheered by many youth who were all praise for them on learning the reason for them to have taken up this arduous task which require too much grit and stamina.

It is worthwhile to mention that they had no administration support on first day and ran on self help and mutual support. They halted their day one near Gurdaspur covering almost 89 km.

Then on second day, they again started at 4:00 AM from Gurdaspur and entered J&K at around 10:15 AM.

Both were joined by the runners of Kathua Distance Runners at Kathua who greeted them and ran with them for almost 5 km.

They were later joined by some of the members of Jammu Runners Group (JRG) at Palli Morh Kathua who accompanied them till the end.

Both the runners reached Jammu on September 1, 2019 during late hours where they were welcomed by the members of Jammu Runners Group and Jammu Athletics Club.

They are first among Jammu runners to have covered the distance between these two holy cities in two days, running almost 100 Km per day.

Their heroic effort will go a long way in motivating the youth of Jammu and Punjab to adopt running as a hobby to healthy lifestyle and staying away from the menace of drugs.