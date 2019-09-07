Muharram procession taken out in Jammu

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Keeping the tradition alive, a procession on 7th day of Muharram Shahdat of Shahzada-e-Qasim was taken out from the residence of Late Syed Mazhar Ali Shah under the banner of Anjuman-e-Imamia Jammu.

Shahzada-e-Qasim was one among the 72 martyrs, who sacrificed their lives in Karbala for the sake of Islam. A Majlis was organised before the procession, which was addressed by Moulana Syed Jalal Haider Naqvi, Secretary Ulema-e-Hind, New Delhi.

In his address, Maulana stressed upon the teachings of Prophet Mohammad and highlighted sacrifice of Shehzada Qasim for the sake of truth. He added that one can learn from the history of Karbala that how to emerge victorious when you are oppressed. It was the only fight in which who sacrificed everything became victorious. When you are on path of Allah no force can oppress you, he added.

During the procession, mourners were reciting Nohas and Marsiahs to pay tributes to Shehzada Qasim. At Imam Bargah New Plots, mourners offered Namaz-e-Magribain, followed by a Majlis, organised by Anjuman-e-Haidery New Plots. It was addressed by Moulana Ali Asgar Haidery from Mumbai. Maulana in his address urged mourners to follow the path of Imam Hussain.

Vice President Anjuman-e-Imamia Syed Afaq Hussain Qazmi, while addressing the media, said that Karbala is a thought that cannot be deceived. He added that every scholar and historian mentioned the sacrifice of Imam Hussain and his 72 companions as one of the greatest sacrifices of the centuries. He further added that Mahatma Gandhi has quoted, “I learned from Hussain how to achieve victory while being oppressed.”

Prof Sujaat Khan, Secretary Anjuman-e-Imamia Jammu said that it is our duty to spread the message of Imam Hussain and why he sacrificed his family with 72 companions at Karbala. “We are highly thankful to the people from different regions like Rajouri, Poonch, Surankote, Chanderkot, Gursai, Mandi, Loran, Kashmir, Kargil and Ladakh and organisations like Anjuman-e-Haidery New Plots, Anjuman-e-Hussaini Bathindi, ALMSAJ, AKSAJ and Shaheed Mutahri Library New Plots, MEWSL and people from different faiths, who participated in the procession to pay tributes to Imam Hussain and other martyrs of Karbala,” he added.