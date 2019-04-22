Mughal Road to be thrown open shortly

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Mughal Road, the alternate link connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country, is likely to be thrown open very soon.

A large number of commuters travelling on the 300 Km long Jammu-Srinagar National highway are already facing numerous hardships due to security restrictions and frequent suspension of traffic on account of landslides and shooting stones, across vulnerable patches falling in Ramban belt of the strategic highway.

Official sources said, “The road clearance work on the Mughal road is going on smoothly. The road clearing agencies have so far cleared around 40 kms of road ahead of Bafliaz”.

At present, the teams, engaged in snow clearing operations are clearing an avalanche of 300 m length and about 30 ft high at 32. 5 km from the Shopian. 2 Poklands, 3 dozers and 2 snow cats have been deployed on the site.

The two teams are most likely to reach Peer Ki Gali on April 23, official sources said.

“The tentative schedule of opening the road for civilian movement is likely to be May 1”, official sources said.

At present, road clearing operations are going on ground zero from both the sides.

Recently Deputy Commissioner Shopian along with senior officers of the Mechanical Engineering Department, R&B and others reviewed progress of snow clearing operations.

After the road is thrown open, the traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar stretch can be partially reduced as large number of Kashmiri travellers prefer taking Mughal road to reach Jammu. Majority of residents from Kashmir Valley, affected by the restrictions due to movement of security convoy, are likely to take Mughal road route to ease the burden of traffic.