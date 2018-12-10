Mughal Road closes after fresh snowfall in Kashmir

Share Share 0 Share

Jammu: The Mughal Road, connecting Jammu’s Poonch and Rajouri districts with South Kashmir’s Shopian, was closed for vehicular traffic Monday after higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall, officials said.

Higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall this morning while some areas in plains received intermittent rains, forcing the closure of several vital road-links, including the Srinagar-Leh National Highway.

The Mughal Road was closed for vehicular traffic as a precautionary measure after the snowfall in Pir Ki Gali and other areas, they said.

The commuters had been directed to avoid avalanche-prone areas along the road to avoid any untoward incident, they added.

Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was smooth despite snowfall in Patnitop, Batote and Banihal since Monday morning, officials said.

Light motor vehicles are able to move from both sides on the 300-km highway slowly, they said, adding heavy vehicles have been restricted to only one-way.

The weatherman has forecast wet weather in Jammu and Kashmir for the next couple of days.

“Fairly widespread rain is expected on Tuesday followed by scattered rain and thundershowers during the next three days,” MeT official said.

Several parts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Sanasar, Gool, Banihal, Thanpal, Patnitop, upper reaches of Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Reasi, Rajouri and Poonch are expected to witness splash of rains in the next three days, they said.(PTI)