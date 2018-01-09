Mufti Sayeed believed in peaceful resolution of issues: Nitish

Bihar CM conferred Mufti Mohammad Sayeed Memorial Award

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was on Monday conferred the first Mufti Mohammad Sayeed Award for Probity in Politics and Public Life at an official function here in the winter capital.

The award, given by Governor N N Vohra, has been constituted by the PDP to commemorate the death anniversary of PDP founder and two-time state’s Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

The PDP founder died on January 7, 2016.

Flanked by the CM Mehbooba Mufti, Indian-origin UK politician Lord Meghnad Desai and Deputy Chief Minister Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi, Governor N N Vohra presented the award — a shawl and traditional fur cap to Kumar — at the General Zorawar Singh Auditorium in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, after receiving the award, Kumar thanked Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Mufti Mohammad Sayeed Trust for conferring award to him for his Probity in Public life.

“It is moment of happiness for me and Bihar that I was honoured by Jammu and Kashmir. My focus is on development, peace and a corruption free and transparent governance in Bihar”, Kumar said.

“Mufti Mohammad Sayeed was a tall political leader and only Home Minister of India from Muslim Community. He always worked for peace,” he said.

He said the late leader had a firm belief that issues confronting a system can be resolved only through dialogue and negotiations. He said that the late leader always believed in peaceful resolution of issues rather than acrimony or discord.

He said the late leader always gave a new direction to the position he occupied. He said he enjoyed a long but intense relation with late Mufti Sayeed in whom he always found a leader who was concerned about the welfare of his people. Nitish Kumar, during the speech, narrated his long association with the late leader from the times of Jan Morcha, Janta Dal and later as his deputy in Home Ministry when late Mufti Sayeed became the first Muslim to head it. He said he also had an opportunity to work with him as the members of Political Affairs Committee of Janata Dal and later in different roles as well.

During 2003, as the Railway Minister, Kumar said, he worked with late Mufti Sayeed and found him very keen to extend railway network to Kashmir to rid the region off economic backwardness. “It was difficult to carry forward work on Udhampur-Katra-Baramulla rail link due to some communication gaps but he(late Mufti Sayeed) persuaded us to work on the project seriously”, he told the gathering. He said the late leader was very keen on preserving the heritage and old cultural pattern of the place and during the construction Srinagar Railway station he, as the Chief Minister, took keen interest in maintaining and preserving the grandeur of the place.

Paying tribute to Mufti Mohd Sayeed on his 2nd Death Anniversary, Governor recalled his long association with the former since Mufti took over as Union Home Minister. He described him as a man who was entirely devoted to advancing the welfare of his people and development of the State.

Citing some episodes during Governor’s frequent interactions with Mufti Sayeed when he was Chief Minister of J&K, Vohra observed that one of his convictions was his yearning for advancing public good and his sustained and uncommon eagerness to closely follow up on the implementation of development works.

Governor observed that our State has suffered on varied counts because of domestic and external factors which have been detrimental to J&K’s progress and development. He appealed that we should firmly resolve to negate these factors and work collectively towards achieving our goals.

Governor observed that all governments need to work dutifully, in a transparent and accountable manner, and achieve their goals in an equitable and inclusive manner. He cautioned that slackness on the part of the administrative machinery would adversely affect the efforts to ameliorate a lot of the disadvantaged sections of the society.

Expressing concern, Governor stressed the need for maximum care being devoted to promoting the interests of youth and not allow disruptions in their study and examination schedules, which would hamper their careers.

Congratulating Kumar on being conferred with this Award, Governor observed that the former’s dedication and commitment towards his people has ushered Bihar in an era of progress and development. He wished him success in all his endeavours aimed to revolutionize the developmental scenario of Bihar.

Governor thanked Lord Meghnad for his lucid lecture about the manner Britain has dealt with the devolution of powers in regard to Ireland and Scotland.

The Welcome Address was given by Choudhary Zulfqar Ali, Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs who spoke about Mufti Sayeed’s personality and politics while Haseeb Drabu, Minister for Finance gave a vote of thanks.

Choudhary Zulfqar Ali, gave introduction of the Awardee Nitish Kumar.

Ministers, legislators, prominent Citizens were among those present on the occasion.

Earlier, Mehbooba Mufti had written to her Bihar counterpart stating that there was no better person – in terms of probity in political and public life – who could receive this award.

She also threw light on Kumar’s links with J&K, when as Union railways minister, he had laid foundation stones for Anantnag and Baramulla rail lines.

Kumar had closely worked with Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in the VP Singh government at the Centre. He was the minister of state for agriculture, when the latter served as home minister.