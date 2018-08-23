Mudasir, Miya, Irfan win in snooker

Sports Reporter
SRINAGAR: Mudasir Ashiq, Miya Bashhir and Irfan Ahmed among five cueists won their respective matches to strengthen their position in senior group in the ongoing District Srinagar Snooker Championship, here.
While Mudasir, Muzamil and Miya won in straight frames, Imran and Irfan underwent some tough resistance from their opponents before they triumphed. The Results: Imran Majeed beat Saad Kirmani 2-1 (34-22, 39-59, 60-41; Mudasir Ashiq defeated Aqib Farooq 2-0 (62-45, 52-30); Irfan Ahmed trounced lrfan Koul 2-1 (56-58, 52-30, 60-51); Muzamil Ashiq blanked Momin Mehraj 2-0 (49-31, 40-27); Miya Bashir outplayed Sajad Sultan 2-0 (52-37, 49-47).
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
People shouldn’t be made to pay bigger price for being eco-friendly: Dia Mirza
Warm room temperatures may help lower BP
Amit Sadh to be seen in web series based on Uri attacks
Beauty is confidence: Kareena Kapoor Khan
Danny Boyle exits Bond 25 due to ‘creative differences’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper