Mudasir, Miya, Irfan win in snooker

Sports Reporter

SRINAGAR: Mudasir Ashiq, Miya Bashhir and Irfan Ahmed among five cueists won their respective matches to strengthen their position in senior group in the ongoing District Srinagar Snooker Championship, here.

While Mudasir, Muzamil and Miya won in straight frames, Imran and Irfan underwent some tough resistance from their opponents before they triumphed. The Results: Imran Majeed beat Saad Kirmani 2-1 (34-22, 39-59, 60-41; Mudasir Ashiq defeated Aqib Farooq 2-0 (62-45, 52-30); Irfan Ahmed trounced lrfan Koul 2-1 (56-58, 52-30, 60-51); Muzamil Ashiq blanked Momin Mehraj 2-0 (49-31, 40-27); Miya Bashir outplayed Sajad Sultan 2-0 (52-37, 49-47).