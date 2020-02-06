Mubarak Singh visits Utterbehni shrines; discusses Shivratri arrangements

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Mubarak Singh, President J&K Dharmarth Trust today visited Purmandal and Utterbehni shrines and discussed arrangements for ensuing Shivratri and Navratri Festivals.

Mubarak Singh accompanied by senior officials of the Trust visited Shri Ranbir Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya Birpur and took stock of its functioning.

He interacted with students and management of the school and reviewed the facilities being provided in this school.

Singh urged the staff members to be dedicated and honest to their profession and take proper care of the students. He also advised the students to pay attention to their study so that they could become good citizens of the country.

Later, the President of the Trust visited Purmandal Shrine and reviewed arrangements in view of forthcoming Shivratri and Chaitra Navratri Festivals. Singh along with other officials visited the temple complex and directed for making adequate arrangements for the upcoming festivals. He also discussed security and other arrangements being made for the convenience of the public.

Singh asked Secretary of the Trust, Dr Sat Pal to approach the District Administration, Samba to make all required necessary arrangements as per the past practice, for the forthcoming festivals.

Later, he also met a deputation comprising prominent people of the area seeking a chunk of land for establishment of a college. Besides, he also inspected Trust land, garden and shops in Purmandal area.

Singh also visited Bada Mandir Utterbehni and issued directions with regard to the repairs of the temples. Then, he visited Abhi Mukteshwar Temple in Utterbehni and offered prayers. He also reviewed arrangements for ensuing religious events.

Stressing on the need to make the upcoming religious events a great attraction for the people, Singh asked the officials of the Trust to work out impressive programmes within the available resources to ensure maximum public participation. He said that the stress should be laid on connecting the young generation with the rich cultural and traditional values of the religion.

Goverdhan Singh, Member of the Trust Council and Varinder Singh Jamwal, Additional Secretary also accompanied the President.