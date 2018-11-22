MSSC to pay tributes to Mirpur martyrs on Nov 25

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Mirpur Shaheedi Samark Committee (MSSC), Jammu, decided to pay tributes to the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the sake of motherland (Mirpur) while fighting with Pakistani raiders on November 25, 1947.
In the meeting held here on Wednesday, Satish Chander Gupta Convernor of the Committee finalized the arrangements for the aforesaid programme.
“Prabhat Pheri will start from Mandir Morh Sarwal on November 25, at 6:00 AM and will culminate after paying floral tribute at Mirpur Shaheedi Samark, Maheshpura Chowk in front of Government Medical College, Jammu, at 7:30 AM,” Gupta said.
The Committee appealed to all the Mirpuris residing in Jammu to participate In large numbers in the Prabhat Pheri and Mirpur Shaheedi Samark, Maheshpura, Chowk as per aforesaid schedule.
