MSME-DI, BBIA hold awareness programme on subsidy schemes

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: An awareness programme on Credit linked Subsidy Schemes especially focused on challenges and opportunities in field of exports and finance, particularly in J&K for industrial sector, was organised at BBIA Bhawan here on Thursday by MSME-DI, J&K in Association with Bari Brahmana Industries Association (BBIA) and EEPC.

While welcoming members of industrial fraternity, Mohit, Assistant Director, MSME-DI J&K highlighted various benefits available to industrial sector by adopting such schemes, which include technology upgradations, financial scheme especially focused on exports.

Anoo Malhotra, Director, Industries and Commerce, Jammu, who was the Chief Guest on the occasion, requested all the members to avail benefits of various government schemes for promotion of exports to other countries.

On the occasion, Sandeep Mittal, General Manager RBI; Gaurav Mittal IRS, Deputy Commissioner Central GST Commissionerate and Neeraj Sharma, ADGFT Jammu highlighted various schemes available for the members of industrial sector.

Ashutosh Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, EEPC India highlighted various schemes and incentives available for export of engineering products to other countries and urged units holders to explore international market by availing benefits of various schemes and incentives. He also requested the members to participate in the exhibition to be held in March 2020 at Coimbatore for availing opportunity of one-to-one meeting with overseas buyers.

Lalit Mahajan, President BBIA appreciated the steps taken by MSME-DI by organising such type of event for industrial fraternity of Jammu and also conveyed his thanks to Anoo Malhotra, Director Industries & Commerce who visited the programme along with General Manager DIC, Jammu and Samba.

The programme was also attended by Tarun Singla, Senior Vice President, Ajay Langer, Vice President, Viraaj Malhotra General Secretary, Rajesh Jain, Secretary and Vivek Singhal Treasurer BBIA.